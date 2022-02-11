Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,522 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.09.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTX stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,887. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $212.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

