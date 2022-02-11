Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 349.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.72).

MAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 276 ($3.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,291.68).

LON MAB opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.24. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 213.60 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 359 ($4.85).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

