Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 349.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.72).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAB shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 276 ($3.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

LON MAB opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -23.15. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 213.60 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 359 ($4.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.24.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,291.68).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

