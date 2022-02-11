Mitek Systems, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MITK has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MITK stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.43 million, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

