Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. 497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.