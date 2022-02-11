Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06 to $0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.0 million to $51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.95 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Model N has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $959.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Model N by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Model N by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.