Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $1,388,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.32. 5,246,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,631,159. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

