Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Shares of MC opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

