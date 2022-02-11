Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.
Shares of MC opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.
Moelis & Company Company Profile
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.
