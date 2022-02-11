Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Up 5.3%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 4,962,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,883,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,486,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.08% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.