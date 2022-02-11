Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Announces Earnings Results

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of MNTV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.79. 159,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNTV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,213,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

