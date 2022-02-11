Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Earnings Results

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.
Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74.
Several research firms have recently commented on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
