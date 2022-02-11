Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYSRF shares. Citigroup raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

