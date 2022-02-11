Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

