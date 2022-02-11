Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Tops $291.60 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $93.29 or 0.00216836 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $291.60 million and approximately $35.14 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.96 or 0.07077446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,058.12 or 1.00080776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,260,400 coins and its circulating supply is 3,125,763 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

