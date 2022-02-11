Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

MGNS has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($35.16) to GBX 2,250 ($30.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,215 ($29.95) on Friday. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,404 ($18.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($36.92). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,350.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,386.96.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

