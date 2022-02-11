Morgan Stanley Acquires 799,555 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.96% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $849,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $104.22 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.