Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $618,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.42 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

