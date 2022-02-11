Morgan Stanley Downgrades Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) to Equal Weight

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE LICY opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

