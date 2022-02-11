Morgan Stanley Has $703.08 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,935,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.54% of IQVIA worth $703,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $250.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

