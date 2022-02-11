Morgan Stanley Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $68.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 14.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 100.8% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 253.7% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

