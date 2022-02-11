Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.25% of Ball worth $655,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 152.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 48.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Shares of BLL opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

