Morgan Stanley Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $59.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.33% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.87.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 274,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,000,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,312. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.