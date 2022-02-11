Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITRK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($89.30) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($75.05) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($86.54) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.92).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,304 ($71.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 32.20. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($85.27). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,491.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,324.17.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

