Morgan Stanley Sells 524,449 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,306,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524,449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $782,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.