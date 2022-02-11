Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 287,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,581,694 shares.The stock last traded at $45.24 and had previously closed at $44.93.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

Get Mosaic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in Mosaic by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,619,000 after buying an additional 1,388,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,984,000 after buying an additional 1,102,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.