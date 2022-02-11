Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 162,518 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

