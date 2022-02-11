Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

MPAA traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 94,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $317.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 134.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.