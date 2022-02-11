Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.
MPAA traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 94,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $317.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.