Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSI. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $221.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average of $244.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $173.79 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 223,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

