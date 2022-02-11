MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 632,449 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

