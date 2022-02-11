Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

MWA stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

