Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTL. TD Securities decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$12.11 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.