Myriad 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $164.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $164.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 193.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007551 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,816,189,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

