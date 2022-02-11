Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Myriad Genetics worth $44,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

