MyWish Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $806,355.84 and $91.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

