Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.14

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.14 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 18.79 ($0.25). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 19.48 ($0.26), with a volume of 138,246 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NANO shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £57.11 million and a P/E ratio of -14.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47.

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards acquired 174,999 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £45,499.74 ($61,527.71).

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

