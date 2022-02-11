National Bank Financial Comments on TFI International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of TFII opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

