National Bank Financial Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$160.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFII. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.62.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$138.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The firm has a market cap of C$12.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$87.52 and a 12 month high of C$148.63.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares in the company, valued at C$569,991,504.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

