National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.010-$3.070 EPS.
National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
