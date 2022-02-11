Natixis Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Progressive were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Progressive by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,143,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,760,000 after buying an additional 349,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

