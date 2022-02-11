Natixis Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1,777.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,073 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.