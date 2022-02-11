Natixis Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.14% of Atara Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000.

ATRA stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.83. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,876 shares of company stock valued at $440,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

