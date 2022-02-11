Natixis Purchases 158,896 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Natixis grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1,350.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,896 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 608,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

