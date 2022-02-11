Natixis Purchases Shares of 29,647 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 415.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,276,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 21.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

