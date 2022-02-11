Natixis Sells 12,150 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in EQT were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.67 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

