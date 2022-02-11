NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.38) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 295 ($3.99).

NWG opened at GBX 253.10 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £28.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 222.25. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.35 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

