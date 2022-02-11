Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

