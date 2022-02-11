Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 347,255 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 347,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $77,351,000. Visa makes up approximately 3.8% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 15.4% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.18. The company had a trading volume of 47,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,940. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average of $221.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

