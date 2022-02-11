nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 611,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after buying an additional 125,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -85.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

