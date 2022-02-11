NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.550 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.50. 12,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of NCR worth $72,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

