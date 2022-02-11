Needham & Company LLC Lowers Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $32.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.12.

Get Coursera alerts:

NASDAQ COUR traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 43,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. Coursera has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,297 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coursera by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,849,000 after purchasing an additional 440,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Coursera by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 362.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 39.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 438,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.